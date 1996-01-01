Channels
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Parallel Axis Theorem
Problem
Find the moment of inertia of a hoop (a thin-walled, hollow ring) with mass M and radius R about an axis perpendicular to the hoop’s plane at an edge.
Relevant Solution
1
