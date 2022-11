Problem

A composite disc is built from a solid disc and a concentric, thick-walled hoop, as shown below. The inner disc has mass 4 kg and radius 2 m. The outer disc (thick-walled) has mass 5 kg, inner radius 2 m, and outer radius 3 m. The two discs spin together and complete one revolution every 3 s. Calculate the system’s angular momentum about its central axis.