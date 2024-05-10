19. Fluid Mechanics
Intravenous transfusions are often made under gravity, as shown in Fig. 13–59. Assuming the fluid has a density of 1.00 g/cm³ (c) If the blood pressure is 75 mm-Hg above atmospheric pressure, how high should the bottle be placed so that the fluid just barely enters the vein?
<IMAGE>
