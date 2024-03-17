8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Speed & Period
Problem 6.72b
A satellite circles a spherical planet of unknown mass in a circular orbit of radius 1.6 x 10⁷ m . The magnitude of the gravitational force exerted on the satellite by the planet is 120 N.
(b) If the satellite circles the planet once every 2.0 h in the larger orbit, what is the mass of the planet?
