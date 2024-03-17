16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
9:22 minutes
Problem 11.53c
(III) On a level billiards table a cue ball, initially at rest at point O on the table, is struck so that it leaves the cue stick with a center-of-mass speed v₀ and ω₀ a “reverse” spin of angular speed (see Fig. 11–41). A kinetic friction force acts on the ball as it initially skids across the table.
(c) If ω₀ is 10% smaller than ω_C , i.e., ω₀ = 0.90ω_C , determine the ball’s cm velocity v_CM when it starts to roll without slipping.
<IMAGE>
Video duration:9m
