14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
12:05 minutes
Problem 10.42c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Calculate the moment of inertia of the array of point objects shown in Fig. 10–58 about the y axis, and the x axis. Assume m = 22kg, M = 3.2kg, and the objects are wired together by very light, rigid pieces of wire. The array is rectangular and is split through the middle by the x axis.
(c) About which axis would it be harder to accelerate this array?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:12m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos