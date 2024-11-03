(III) In the process of taking a gas from state a to state c along the curved path shown in Fig. 19–33, 85 J of heat leaves the system and 55 J of work is done on the system. ( (d) What is Q for path abc? (e) If Eᵢₙₜ, ₐ - Eᵢₙₜ, _b = 15 J , what is Q for the process bc? Here is a summary of what is given:





Qₐ→𝒸 = -85 J

Wₐ→𝒸 = -55 J

W𝒸𝒹ₐ = 38 J

Eᵢₙₜ, ₐ - Eᵢₙₜ, _b = 15 J

Pₐ = 2.2 P𝒹.





<IMAGE>