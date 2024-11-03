Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First Law of Thermodynamics The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. It is often expressed as ΔU = Q - W, where ΔU is the change in internal energy, Q is the heat added to the system, and W is the work done by the system. This principle is crucial for analyzing energy transfers in thermodynamic processes, such as the one described in the question.

Heat Transfer (Q) Heat transfer, denoted as Q, refers to the energy exchanged between a system and its surroundings due to a temperature difference. In the context of the question, Q is negative when heat leaves the system, indicating that the system is losing energy. Understanding how to calculate Q is essential for determining the energy changes during the gas's transition from state a to state c and subsequently from b to c.