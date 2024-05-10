23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
Problem 20.29b
(II) An ideal heat pump is used to maintain the inside temperature of a house at Tᵢₙ = 22°C when the outside temperature is Tₒᵤₜ . Assume the heat pump does work at a rate of 1700 W. Also assume that the house loses heat via conduction through its walls and other surfaces at a rate given by ( 650 W/C°) (Tᵢₙ - Tₒᵤₜ) .
(b) If the outside temperature is less than you just calculated, what happens?
