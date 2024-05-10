11. Momentum & Impulse
Collisions with Springs
Problem 9.45a
(II) A bullet of mass m = 0.0010 kg embeds itself in a wooden block with mass M = 0.999 kg, which then compresses a spring (k = 140 N/m) by a distance 𝓍 = 0.050 m before coming to rest. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the block and table is μ = 0.50.
(a) What is the initial velocity (assumed horizontal) of the bullet?
