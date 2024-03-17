16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Problem 11.14b
(II) A woman of mass m stands at the edge of a solid cylindrical platform of mass M and radius R. At t = 0, the platform is rotating with negligible friction at angular velocity ω_0 about a vertical axis through its center, and the woman begins walking with speed υ (relative to the platform) toward the center of the platform.
(b) What will be the angular velocity when the woman reaches the center?
