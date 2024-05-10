28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Mass Spectrometer
4:02 minutes
Problem 27.58b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Suppose the electric field between the electric plates in the mass spectrometer of Fig. 27–34 is 2.84 x 10⁴ V/m and the magnetic fields are B = B'= 0.58 T . The source contains carbon isotopes of mass numbers 12, 13, and 14 from a long-dead piece of a tree. (To estimate atomic masses, multiply by 1.67 x 10⁻²⁷ kg .) How far apart are the marks formed by the singly charged ions of each type on a detector or photographic film? (b) What if the ions were doubly charged?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos