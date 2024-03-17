16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
7:25 minutes
Problem 11.76e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 70.0-kg person stands on a tiny rotating platform with arms outstretched.
(e) From your answer to part (d), would you expect it to be harder or easier to lift your arms when rotating or when at rest?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos