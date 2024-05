A particle of mass m uniformly accelerates as it moves counterclockwise along the circumference of a circle of radius R:





r→ = î R cos θ + ĵ R sin θ





with θ = ω₀t + (1/2)αt² , where the constants ω₀ and α are the initial angular velocity and angular acceleration, respectively. Determine the object’s tangential acceleration a→_tan and determine the torque acting on the object using

(a) τ→=r→×F