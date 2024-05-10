20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
Problem 17.7b
(II) In an alcohol-in-glass thermometer, the alcohol column has length 12.61 cm at 0.0°C and length 22.79 cm at 100.0°C. What is the temperature if the column has length
(b) 14.40 cm?
