6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs
Problem
Taylor (150 lbs.) and Josh (200 lbs.) are standing on frictionless ice. Taylor pushes on Josh. During the push who experiences the greater magnitude of acceleration?
A
Josh experiences a greater acceleration than Taylor.
B
Taylor and Josh have the same acceleration.
C
It depends upon exactly how Taylor pushes on Josh.
D
Taylor experiences a greater acceleration than Josh.
