13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion
Problem 10e
A hollow, spherical shell with mass 2.00 kg rolls without slipping down a 38.0° slope. (a) Find the acceleration, the friction force, and the minimum coefficient of friction needed to prevent slipping.
