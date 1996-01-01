28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A long current-carrying conductor oriented parallel to the y-axis lies in a perpendicular magnetic field given by B = B0y2/L k̂ for the interval 0 < y < L. B is zero outside these limits. A current, I, flows through the conductor in the positive y-direction. Derive an equation for torque on the conductor about the point y = 0.
A
(1/3)IB0L3
B
(1/2)IB0L2
C
IB0L2
D
(1/4)IB0L4
