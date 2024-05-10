23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
3:40 minutes
Problem 20.5b
(II) A four-cylinder gasoline engine has an efficiency of 0.22 and delivers 180 J of work per cycle per cylinder. If the engine runs at 25 cycles per second (1500 rpm), determine
(b) the total heat input per second from the gasoline.
