Suppose a star the size of our Sun, but with mass 8.0 times as great, were rotating at a speed of 1.0 revolution every 9.0 days. If it were to undergo gravitational collapse to a neutron star of radius 12 km, losing 0.70 of its mass in the process, what would its rotation speed be? Assume the star is a uniform sphere at all times. Assume also that the thrown-off mass carries off either

(b) its proportional share (0.70) of the initial angular momentum.