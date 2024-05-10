12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
Problem 10.18b
(II) The axle of a wheel is mounted on supports that rest on a rotating turntable as shown in Fig. 10–52. The wheel has angular velocity ω₁ = 48.0 rad/s about its axle, and the turntable has angular velocity ω₂ = 35.0 rad/s about a vertical axis. (Note arrows showing these motions in the figure?
(b) What is the resultant angular velocity of the wheel, as seen by an outside observer, at the instant shown? Give the magnitude and direction.
<IMAGE>
