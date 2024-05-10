7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
8:53 minutes
Problem 5.17b
(II) Piles of snow on slippery roofs can become dangerous projectiles as they melt. Consider a chunk of snow at the ridge of a roof with a slope of 24°.
(b) As the snow begins to melt, the coefficient of static friction decreases and the snow finally slips. Assuming that the distance from a chunk of snow to the edge of the roof is 6.0 m and the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.20, calculate the speed of the snow chunk when it slides off the roof.
8m
13
views
