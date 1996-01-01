10. Conservation of Energy
Motion Along Curved Paths
Problem 10
A pendulum is formed from a small ball of mass m on a string of length L . As FIGURE CP10.70 shows, a peg is height h=L/3 above the pendulum's lowest point. From what minimum angle θ must the pendulum be released in order for the ball to go over the top of the peg without the string going slack?
