14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
7:27 minutes
Problem 10.37b
(II) A grinding wheel is a uniform cylinder with a radius of 8.50 cm and a mass of 0.380 kg. Calculate
(b) the applied torque needed to accelerate it from rest to 1950 rpm in 5.00 s. Take into account a frictional torque that has been measured to slow down the wheel from 1500 rpm to rest in 55.0 s.
Video duration:7m
