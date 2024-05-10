22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
A scuba diver releases a 3.60-cm-diameter (spherical) bubble of air from a depth of 14.0 m. Assume the temperature is constant at 298 K, and that the air behaves as an ideal gas. (a) How large is the bubble when it reaches the surface? Take the density of water to be 1000 kg/m³.
