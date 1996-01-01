25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
Problem 25~
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A proton moves along the x-axis where some arrangement of charges has produced the potential V(x)=V₀ sin(2πx/λ), where V₀=5000 V and λ=1.0 mm. b. What is the maximum speed reached by a proton that at has the speed you calculated in part a?
