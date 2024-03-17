18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
3:27 minutes
Problem 15.4
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(I) AM radio signals have frequencies between 550 kHz and 1600 kHz (kilohertz) and travel with a speed of 3.0 x 10⁸ m/s. What are the wavelengths of these signals? On FM the frequencies range from 88 MHz to 108 MHz (megahertz) and travel at the same speed. What are their wavelengths?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
1
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos