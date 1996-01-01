Physics
32. Electromagnetic Waves
Displacement Current and Maxwell's Equations
Problem
A tetrahedron exists in space. The magnetic flux through 3 of its sides is
12
Wb
in
,
34
Wb
out
, and
54
Wb
out
, respectively. What is the magnetic flux through the fourth side?
A
8
Wb
in
B
8
Wb
out
C
76
Wb
out
D
100
Wb
in
E
100
Wb
out
F
76
Wb
in
