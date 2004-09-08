Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A box rests on a frozen pond, which serves as a frictionless horizontal surface. If a fisherman applies a horizontal force with magnitude 48.0 N to the box and produces an acceleration of magnitude 2.20 m/s2, what is the mass of the box?

Relevant Solution
