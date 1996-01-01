36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
An electron has the following energies: (i) 0.60 eV, (ii) 1.40 eV, and (iii) 1.80 eV. Determine the penetration distance for this electron in a potential well of depth U0=4.00 eV.
A
(i) 0.105 nm (ii) 0.121 nm (iii) 0.131 nm
B
(i) 0.121 nm (ii) 0.105 nm (iii) 0.141 nm
C
(i) 0.105 nm (ii) 0.121 nm (iii) 0.161 nm
D
(i) 0.151 nm (ii) 0.121 nm (iii) 0.105 nm
7
Watch next
Master Inertial Reference Frames with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos