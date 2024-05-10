18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
Problem 15.25d
(II) A transverse traveling wave on a cord is represented by D = 0.22 sin (5.6x + 34 t) where D and x are in meters and t is in seconds. For this wave determine (d) wave velocity (magnitude and direction),.
