8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
Problem 6.80a
A plumb bob (a mass m hanging on a string) is deflected from the vertical by an angle θ due to a massive mountain nearby (Fig. 6–37).
(a) Find an approximate formula for θ in terms of the mass of the mountain, m_M, the distance to its center, D_M, and the radius and mass of the Earth.
<IMAGE>
