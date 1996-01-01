22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes
Problem 21f
A heat engine using a diatomic ideal gas goes through the following closed cycle: Isothermal compression until the volume is halved. Isobaric expansion until the volume is restored to its initial value. Isochoric cooling until the pressure is restored to its initial value. What are the thermal efficiencies of (a) this heat engine and (b) a Carnot engine operating between the highest and lowest temperatures reached by this engine?
