21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Speed Distribution of Ideal Gases
2:58 minutes
Problem 18.20a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A group of 25 particles have the following speeds: two have speed 10 m/s , seven have 15 m/s , four have 20 m/s , three have 25 m/s , six have 30 m/s , one has 35 m/s , and two have 40 m/s . Determine
(a) the average speed,
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
18
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos