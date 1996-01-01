13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion
Problem 10b
Textbook Question
A Ball Rolling Uphill. A bowling ball rolls without slipping up a ramp that slopes upward at an angle b to the horizontal (see Example 10.7 in Section 10.3). Treat the ball as a uniform solid sphere, ignoring the finger holes. (b) What is the acceleration of the center of mass of the ball?
