22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
12:20 minutes
Problem 19.38b
(II) A 1.0-L volume of air initially at 3.5 atm of (gauge)pressure is allowed to expand isothermally until the (gauge) pressure is 1.0 atm. It is then compressed at constant pressure to its initial volume, and lastly is brought back to its original pressure by heating at constant volume.
(b) How much work does the 1.0 L of air do in this process?
