8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
Problem 6.80c
Textbook Question
A plumb bob (a mass m hanging on a string) is deflected from the vertical by an angle θ due to a massive mountain nearby (Fig. 6–37). .
(c) Estimate the angle θ of the plumb bob if it is 5 km from the center of Mt. Everest. <IMAGE>
