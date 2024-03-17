8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
6:49 minutes
Problem 6.69c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The Near Earth Asteroid Rendezvous (NEAR) spacecraft, after traveling 2.1 billion km, orbited the asteroid Eros with an orbital radius of about 20 km. Eros is roughly 40km x 6km x 6km. Assume Eros has a density (mass/volume) of about 2.3 x 10³ kg/m³ .
(c) Estimate the orbital period of NEAR around Eros, as if Eros were a sphere.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos