Problem 15.44b
(II) Suppose two linear waves of equal amplitude and frequency have a phase difference ϕ as they travel in the same medium. They can be represented by ₁ ₂ ω θ
D₁ = A sin (kx - ωt)
D₂ = A sin ( kx - ωt + ϕ)
(b) What is the amplitude of this resultant wave? Is the wave purely sinusoidal, or not?
