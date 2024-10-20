A set of Helmholtz coils (see Problem 62, Fig. 28–61) have a radius 𝑅 = 10.0 cm and are separated by a distance 𝑅 = 10.0 cm . Each coil has 85 loops carrying a current I = 2.0 A. (c) By what % does B vary from 𝓍 = 5.0 cm to 𝓍 = 6.0 cm ?