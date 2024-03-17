17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
5:31 minutes
Problem 14.88b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 950-kg car strikes a huge spring at a speed of 25 m/s (Fig. 14–43), compressing the spring 4.0 m.
(b) How long is the car in contact with the spring before it bounces off in the opposite direction?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos