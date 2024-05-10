16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Problem 11.6
(II) A person stands, hands at his side, on a platform that is rotating at a rate of 0.80 rev/s. If he raises his arms to a horizontal position, Fig. 11–31, the speed of rotation decreases to 0.60 rev/s .
(a) Why?
(b) By what factor has his moment of inertia changed?
<IMAGE>
