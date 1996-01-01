Channels
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Work & Energy
Work By Springs
Problem
A 6.0-kg box moving at 3.0 m/s on a horizontal, frictionless surface runs into a light spring of force constant 75 N/cm. Use the work–energy theorem to find the maximum compression of the spring.
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Work Done by a Spring
by Professor Anderson
90 views
Anderson Video - Box Hits Spring with Friction
by Professor Anderson
51 views
1
Find the spring constant and the work done by/on the spring.
by Zak's Lab
103 views
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
by Patrick Ford
498 views
1
8
Work done *on* a spring vs. work done *by* a spring.
by Zak's Lab
64 views
Work: Spring Forces
by Jennifer Cash
39 views
Work Done By Springs
by Patrick Ford
282 views
1
Additional Work to Compress Spring
by Patrick Ford
187 views
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.