18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
Problem 16.65e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) A factory whistle emits sound of frequency 770 Hz. The wind velocity is 15.0 m/s from the north (heading south). What frequency is heard by a cyclist heading
(e) north, toward the whistle at 12.0 m/s? Assume T = 20 °C .
