14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
Problem 10.43b
(II) A potter is shaping a bowl on a potter’s wheel rotating at constant angular velocity of 1.6 rev/s (Fig. 10–59). The friction force between her hands and the clay is 1.8 N total.
(b) How long would it take for the potter’s wheel to stop if the only torque acting on it is due to the potter’s hands? The moment of inertia of the wheel and the bowl is 0.11 kg • m².
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
