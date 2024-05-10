A helium balloon has volume V₀ and temperature T₀ at sea level where the pressure is P₀ and the air density is ρ₀ . The balloon is allowed to float up in the air to altitude y where the temperature is T₁ .





(b) Show that the buoyant force does not depend on altitude y. Assume that the skin of the balloon maintains the helium pressure at a constant factor of 1.05 times greater than the outside pressure. [Hint: Assume that the pressure change with altitude is P = P₀ e⁻ᶜʸ , Eq. 13–6c in Chapter 13.]