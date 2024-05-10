26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
Problem 24.95b
Capacitors can be used as “electric charge counters.” Consider an initially uncharged capacitor of capacitance C with its bottom plate grounded and its top plate connected to a source of electrons.
(b) Assume a voltage-measuring device can accurately resolve voltage changes of about 1 mV. What value of C would be necessary to resolve the arrival of an individual electron?
