31. Alternating Current
Inductors in AC Circuits
Problem 30.84b
In some experiments, very tiny distances or spaces ( ≈ nm ) can be measured by using capacitance. Consider forming an LC circuit using a parallel-plate capacitor with plate area A, and a known inductance L. (b) When the plate separation is changed by ∆x, the circuit’s oscillation frequency will change by ∆f. Show that ∆x/x ≈ 2(∆f/f).
