13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
Problem
The flywheel of a gasoline engine is required to give up 500 J of kinetic energy while its angular velocity decreases from 650 rev/min to 520 rev/min. What moment of inertia is required?
Relevant Solution
