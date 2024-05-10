14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque on Discs & Pulleys
9:34 minutes
Problem 10.104a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A cord connected at one end to a block which can slide on an inclined plane has its other end wrapped around a cylinder resting in a depression at the top of the plane as shown in Fig. 10–81. Determine the speed of the block after it has traveled 1.80 m along the plane, starting from rest. Assume
(a) there is no friction, <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:9m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos